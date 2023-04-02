Tonight (Thursday)
- Open mic with Oli Heath at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Power On Music presents Steven Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas, 7.10pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, from 9pm to 1am.
- Dusty Plankton with support from Ninja Fingers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Eoin Molyneux’s 12-hour gig for Isle Listen at Quids Inn, Douglas, 12.30pm-12.30am. He won’t be repeating any song and will take a 15-minute break every three hours. To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/12hourgig
- US singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton at The Centenary Centre, Peel, 8pm. Tickets £10.
- Dickie Kelly at South Douglas Old Friends Club, Finch Road, 8.30pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue and Night Time Tennis at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Manor,Willaston, 9pm-midnight.
- Jon Lightfield at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- David Castro at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- The Boneyard at The Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Toby Higgs at The White House, Peel.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 12.30pm-4pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by the Chris Winchester Band at 7.30pm.
- Steve Nash at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- TRiPOD at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 6.30pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.
Wednesday
- Brian and Denise in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.