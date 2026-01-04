A number of bus services have been suspended until further notice because of Sunday evening’s wintry weather.
These include services to Willaston and parts of Onchan.
Services suspended:
Peel to Ramsey
Willaston
Governor’s Hill
Birch Hill
Ballachrink
Lakeside Gardens
Avondale Road
Royal Avenue
Douglas/Onchan area: Service 1/11/2 will depart Victoria Street and turn at Derby Castle.
Service 12 will divert via St Ninian’s to Onchan via Glencrutchery Road and Corkill’s Roundabout to turn.
The service 3 from Douglas to Ramsey via Laxey and vice versa is now operating after earlier being suspended, but is experiencing delays.
After wintry showers today, temperatures are expected to fall tonight prompting forecasters to issue an amber weather warning for ice.
Commuters have already been warned to allow extra time for their journeys into work tomorrow, while a decision as to whether schools will open for the first day of the new term will be made by 7am.