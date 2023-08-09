Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Richard and Peter Banks at the Colas beach stage at Port Erin Beach Festival at 6pm followed by Nelly and Kelly, 8pm.
- DJ Degsy at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke with David Castro at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby Higgs at The Empress, Douglas.
- Pigs On The Wing at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Motherfunkers at The Railway, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- DJ Rasta at the Colas beach stage at Port Erin Festival at midday, followed by Shoh Slaynt at 1.30pm, Callum Brew at 3pm, Matt Kelly at 6pm and The Ballaghs at 8pm.
- Douglas Town Band at the Great Laxey Duck Races, midday and 1.30pm.
- Peter Corkhill in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Steph and Eamonn at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Toby Higgs at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- Alex Harris at The Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas.
Sunday
- Annie Pierce at the Colas beach stage at Port Erin Festival at midday, followed by John Gregory at 1.30pm and the 5 o’clock Shadows at 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, then Joshua T Whalebone, 7.30pm.
- The Chris Winchester Band at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Open Mic at The Crosby, 6pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 6pm.
- Ian Thompson and Stan Puzzar at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Ian Thompson at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 8pm.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Wednesday
- Clash Vooar at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.