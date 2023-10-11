Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The Chris Winchester Band at Oscar’s, Douglas, 5.30pm-7.30pm.
- Granty at The Manor, Douglas, 5.30pm.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm-11.30pm.
- Dirty Bertie and The Sherberts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- South Douglas Old Friends Association presents Ray Quinn at the Gaiety Theatre, Douglas, 8pm. Tickets at www.villagaiety.com
- The Ed Miller Project, with support from Eject, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Jake Shillingford from My Life Story at The Colby Glen. Limited tickets (£26.50) from [email protected]
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.
- Lost Dogs, Pearl Jam tribute, at The Station, Port St Mary.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Shoh Slaynt at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by The Hunters at 7.45pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Singaround at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.