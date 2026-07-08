A new community event is hoping to encourage more women to engage with Manx politics ahead of September's General Election by making the political system more accessible, welcoming and relevant to everyday life.
Organised by Level Up Club, a female wellbeing and empowerment community, ‘POLICHICS’ will take place in the Tynwald building on Wednesday, July 15, offering attendees the opportunity to learn more about the island's political system in a relaxed, non-partisan setting.
The evening has been designed for women of all political backgrounds and levels of knowledge, whether they are first-time voters or simply want a better understanding of how decisions made in Tynwald affect daily life.
The event will begin with a guided tour of Tynwald, giving participants a behind-the-scenes look at the home of Manx democracy and an opportunity to learn more about how government works in the island.
Following the tour, attendees will take part in a collaborative creative workshop led by Julia from Cullen Creative.
During the session, participants will explore their hopes and priorities for the future of the island, discussing topics that matter most to women and the communities they live in.
The ideas and themes gathered during the workshop will be transformed into a collaborative piece of artwork and accompanying summary, which will be presented to the island's newly elected Members of the House of Keys following the General Election.
It is scheduled to last for two and half hours with all of the elements of the event combined.
The aim is to give elected representatives a collective insight into the issues, aspirations and priorities that matter most to women in the Isle of Man.
Organisers say the event, which starts at 6pm, is not affiliated with any political party or candidate and has been created to encourage informed participation rather than influence voting choices.
Ealish Corlett, founder of Level Up Club, said: ‘As this is an election year, we felt it was the perfect time to create an event where women can learn more about Manx politics in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
‘For many of us, it's been years since we were taught about our political system and, while we may have voted before, it's easy to forget how it all works or how decisions made in politics affect our everyday lives.
‘POLICHICS isn't about telling people who to vote for; it's about helping people feel informed, ask questions with confidence and make the most of their vote.’
Level Up Club was established to create opportunities for young women in the island to build confidence, develop new skills and connect with others through events focused on wellbeing, personal growth and community.
Ealish hopes POLICHICS will demonstrate that politics is something that affects everyone, regardless of their background or level of political knowledge, and that it will encourage more women to feel confident using their voice in the democratic process.
Further information and tickets for the event, which cost £13.70, are available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-level-up-club-event-polichics-tickets-1992138032482
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