King Charles is set to make his first official visit to the Isle of Man as its head of state next week, with a programme of engagements celebrating the island's history, culture and community arranged to mark the occasion.
His Majesty the Lord of Mann will visit next Tuesday, July 14, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The day will begin with a special sitting of Tynwald, where King Charles will address members in his role as Lord of Mann.
He will take part in a ceremonial procession into the chamber before responding to a Loyal Address and meeting members of the public outside the parliament building.
Later, he will visit Douglas Promenade to mark the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway.
During the visit he will meet tram staff, view the horses and historic tramcars, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey on one of the horse trams while greeting members of the public.
The visit will be His Majesty's first to the island since becoming King and his first as Lord of Mann.
He last visited the Isle of Man in 2012, when he was Prince of Wales.
Hi wife, Queen Camilla, visited the island in March 2024 while the King had been diagnosed with cancer.