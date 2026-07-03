Onchan MHK Julie Edge has tabled a Tynwald motion expressing disappointment at the rate of progress achieved by the Office of the Tynwald Auditor General.
Stephen Warren took up his post as the first Tynwald Auditor General in May 2023.
The remit of the office, now known as Audit Vannin, is to conduct audits and assurance reviews, carry out value for money inspections and identify matters for investigation by the Public Accounts Committee.
It was to have an annual budget of not more than £855,000 per annum and to identify savings in excess of its costs after three years of operation.
In April last year, the Tynwald Auditor General was tasked to carry out a value for money inspection of Manx Care’s functions.
At his month’s Tynwald sitting, Ms Edge will ask members to support her motion expressing disappointment by the ‘rate of progress achieved by the Tynwald Auditor General in these matters’.
But in Audit Vannin’s annual report for the year ending March 31 2026, to be laid before the same Tynwald sitting, Mr Warren said his work has so far identified at least £504,000 of savings.
The office’s budgeted cost for 2025-26 was £555,086, while in-year spending was £380,924.
He said savings had been achieved through implementation of changes to audit arrangements for joint boards, local authorities, joint committees and burial authorities.
Mr Warren said his programme of value for money inspections is under way but acknowledged it had been delayed as recruitment to it had been slower than anticipated.
He said a significant proportion of Audit Vannin’s value for money inspection activity was being devoted to Manx Care and its operations.
A discussion paper exploring public audit reform and the role of the Tynwald Auditor General is also being laid before the July sitting. It follows a six-week public consultation earlier this year.