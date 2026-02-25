Young people across the Isle of Man are being urged to enter the 2026 Manx Youth Bard competition ahead of this week’s closing date.
The closing date for submissions is this Friday, February 27.
Organisers say the initiative aims to encourage young voices while celebrating creativity in all its forms.
Shortlisted entrants will be invited to take part in an informal interview and performance. The successful candidate will be announced at a public event at Douglas City Library on Friday, March 6, 2026.
The winner will hold the title of Manx Youth Bard for a year.
During that time, they will have opportunities to read their work at cultural events, build confidence in public speaking and receive support from experienced poets and members of Team Bard.
Bridge Carter, one of the organisers, said the competition was intended to be accessible to young people regardless of experience.
She said: ‘The Manx Youth Bard is about encouragement, not perfection. We’re looking for originality, imagination and a young person who wants to share their voice.
‘You don’t need to have performed before, just have a love of words and a willingness to have a go.’
The current title holder is 16-year-old QEII High School pupil Ellie Reynolds, who was confirmed as the seventh Manx Youth Bard in March 2025.
Her appointment as Manx Youth Bard saw QEII High School reclaim the title after Ballakermeen High School had held it for the previous five years.
QEII had previously won the inaugural Manx Youth Bard title with Holly MacRae.
She impressed the judging panel with what were described as ‘powerful and evocative’ poems, securing her place as the latest young poet to wear the bardic robes. Her winning pieces included ‘Starved’, ‘Soulmates: In This Life and Another’ and ‘Your Puppet’.
Ellie’s inauguration ceremony was held at Douglas City Library last year and was compered by the current Manx Bard, Jordanne Kennaugh. In keeping with tradition, the robes were formally passed on as part of the proceedings.
Speaking at the time of this year’s competition, Ms Carter said: ‘Ellie delivered an exceptional performance, captivating the judges with poetry that was both powerful and deeply moving.
‘It was an incredibly tough competition, but Ellie stood out. We are all very excited to welcome her to Team Bard and cannot wait to see her journey unfold over the next year.’
The Manx Youth Bard initiative is sponsored by Aura Bar and Bistro and supported by Culture Vannin and the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Full details, rules and entry forms for the 2026 competition are available via the Manx Bard Facebook page or by emailing [email protected].
Organisers are encouraging eligible young people with an interest in poetry to submit their work before the deadline.