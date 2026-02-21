Manx Menu March aims to celebrate Manx ingredients, champions local suppliers and highlights the creativity and community spirit within the island’s hospitality sector.
This year’s campaign places the spotlight firmly on venues themselves. Public voting and award categories have been removed, with the emphasis instead on the different ways businesses bring Manx Menu March to life.
Restaurants, cafés, pubs, bars, takeaways and mobile food vendors are being encouraged to apply with a special dish, set menu or promotional offer.
Entries will be assessed by an independent panel, with between 10 and 15 Manx Menu March Champions set to receive an enhanced promotional package worth up to £1,000. The package includes social media features, a promotional video, radio advertising, newspaper coverage and an official winner’s plaque.
All participating businesses will receive island-wide visibility throughout the campaign. This includes a dedicated webpage listing, promotion across Love Manx social media channels, window stickers, a mention in a full-page print advert and coverage from media partners.
Judging will focus on creativity, year-round use of Manx produce, sustainability commitments, community contribution and overall promotional approach.
Organisers say Manx Menu March offers hospitality businesses an opportunity to attract new customers, strengthen local connections and celebrate the island’s food and drink sector.
Island producers can also look ahead to the Manx Menu Awards, which will be presented at The Big Manx Feast in September.