A committee member from the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering festival last week has described the event as ‘an unrivalled success’.
The event, which looked to celebrate Manx and Celtic culture through music and dance, took place from Saturday, July 22, and ran until Sunday, July 30.
Cori Phillips, who is a member of the Yn Chruinnaght committee, said: ‘We work hard as a committee to make the event as family-friendly and as inclusive as we can and we were thrilled again this year to welcome visitors from as far afield as Australia and America.
‘There were so many highlights, including members of the amazing Irish group Dervish leading a session in the Whitehouse pub in Peel, while also having our very own Manx wedding at the House of Manannan.
‘We’d like to thank Culture Vannin, the Isle of Man Arts Council and all our other invaluable sponsors. The event was an unrivalled success.’
A wide range of activities took place across the island over the eight days, including ‘food and folk’ sessions and Noa Market Hall every day at 1pm, the mini musicians’ ceilidh for those under the age of four at Peel Centenary Centre and the ‘Saturday gathering’ at St John’s, which featured a variety of musical acts and dance displays.