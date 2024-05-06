The ever-popular outdoor performances of Shakespeare will return to the Isle of Man this year with two performances with stunning backdrops.
This year the American Drama Group (ADG) Europe will visit the island as part of its castle tour to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
There will be performances in Peel Castle and Rushen Abbey in July with fingers crossed the summer weather holds out.
A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Shakespeare’s most popular comedy which follows the fortunes of a quartet of lovers who are lured into the forest by fairies who trick them with a magic potion that forces them to fall in love with the first person they see.
The Queen of Fairies herself takes the potion and when a donkey crosses her path she falls in love with the beast. The raucous comedy explores the madness of love and laughs at human folly.
The play is one of Shakespeare’s most eclectic, containing some of his finest poetry alongside slapstick comedy, touching love scenes, mystery and magic.
(ADG) Europe has specially composed music is woven into the production led by one of the Bard’s greatest clowns - Bottom the hopeless amateur actor.
The production is directed by Paul Stebbings and presented by TNT theatre Britain.
Their cycle of Shakespearian classics include Hamlet, Macbeth, Romeo & Juliet and The Taming of the Shrew with productions performed across 30 countries worldwide, performing in theatres and palaces from Tokyo to Berlin and Windsor Castle to Prague Castle.
The performance at Peel Castle will take place on Saturday, July 27, from 6pm-7.30pm while the Rushen Abbey performance will be held on Sunday, July 28 from 2pm-3.30pm. Tickets start at £15. Go to: www.adg-europe.com/castle-tour-2024-a-midsummer-nights-dream-by-william-shakespeare for more information and to buy tickets.