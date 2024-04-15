People have a chance to celebrate the full moon later this month in unique fashion.
Social enterprise group Happy Explorer is organising a trip to a secret cave as the sun sets and the moon rises on April 23.
There will be an evening walk of about 40 minutes to the secret cave out by a deserted beach where there will be shelter and seating.
Once safely ensconced in the cave, those attending can get warm by the fire and enjoy live music featuring Luna and Virgil and a chance to gaze at the full moon in the company of others.
Those taking part are urged to wear sturdy footwear, warm clothing and to bring your own drinks/snacks as well as a torch.
It will be an easy/medium walk but it does involve a short steep section and little bit of uneven ground but organisers will be on hand to help everyone get along safely.
Anyone wishing to take part should meet at Cafe Two Six Car park at the end of Derby Haven shore road. Tickets are £20 and got to https://happyexplorer.co.uk/event/full-moon-walk-fire-concert-cave to book your place.