The choral scholars of the world-renowned Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, will perform at a special fundraising concert in aid of Hospice Isle of Man this week.
The event will take place on Friday, July 17, at the King’s Court Theatre at King William’s College, with proceeds supporting the island’s hospice.
Guests will be welcomed with a pre-concert reception in the Barrovian Hall, where bubbly and canapés will be served. The reception will also give attendees the opportunity to meet the Choral Scholars ahead of the performance.
One of the Choral Scholars, Tom Pickard, left the island at the age of eight to take up a place as a chorister in Cambridge, and has been an adult member of the King’s Men for the last seven years.
‘I am so excited to come home to perform two concerts with the King’s Men,’ Tom said.
‘The King’s Men is a close harmony group made up of current members of the Choir of Kings College, Cambridge. During the university holidays, we split into teams of seven and perform in venues up and down the UK.
‘We sing a range of music spanning from renaissance choral music to arrangements of jazz and pop numbers from the present - hopefully something for everyone!’
Tom added that he will be moving on from Cambridge in September - meaning his trip home will be one of his last activities with the group.
He added: ‘It is hugely special to be doing this back home, and I’m also hugely excited to show off our beautiful island to the rest of the team.
‘I really hope we are able to raise some money for a cause that helps so many people in the Isle of Man.’
The fundraising event is being sponsored by Cains and King William’s College, and was organised by Cains’ group chair Tristan Head.
‘Cains is delighted to support this very special evening with the King’s Men,’ Tristan said.
‘I had the privilege of singing in the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, both as a chorister and later as a choral scholar, and I was fortunate to bring a similar group of singers to the island to perform at the Gaiety Theatre and Peel Cathedral in 1995.
‘Both concerts were sold out and proved to be hugely successful, with audiences clearly enjoying the experience.
‘Tom, son of the much‑loved Alan Pickard who founded the Isle of Man Choral Society among many other notable musical achievements, has included an arrangement of a Manx folk-song composed by himself especially for the event.’
Susan Gibson, donor engagement executive of Hospice Isle of Man, added: ‘Hospice relies on the generosity of our community, and an event of this calibre not only raises essential funds but also brings people together in celebration of music and compassion.’
The Choral Scholars will also perform a second concert in the island at Peel Cathedral on Saturday, July 18, as part of the cathedral’s 2026 concert series.