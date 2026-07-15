Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- The King’s Men at King William’s College, Castletown, 6.30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- A Couple of Corkers at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1pm.
- Ian Thompson at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 6pm.
- Ed Harcourt at Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Port Erin Beach, 8pm to 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Grant Dermody and Adam Franklin at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Index of Alice at the Haven, Port Erin, 8pm to 11.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- The Rock Project at Peel Beach Stage.
- Clash Vooar at the Royal beer garden, Peel, 2.30pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
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