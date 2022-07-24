Young musicians get the experience of a lifetime
The world famous Hallé Orchestra performed two concerts at the Villa Marina on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24.
Brought back to the island by the Isle of Man Arts Council, the orchestra returned after a five-year absence for concerts originally scheduled for 2020.
On Saturday evening, the Hallé was conducted by their music director, Sir Mark Elder with guest soloist Benjamin Grosvenor performing Beethoven’s monumental ‘Piano Concerto No 4 in G Major’ with other orchestral works by Musgrave and Sibelius.
No stranger to the most prestigious world stages having played at the Carnegie Hall in New York and the Proms, and heralded as one of the most important pianists to emerge from the UK in several decades, this was Benjamin’s first visit to the Isle of Man, and received a standing ovation from a full Royal Hall.
On Sunday afternoon, almost 100 local schoolchildren of all ages enjoyed the unique chance to perform with The Hallé, led by the Hallé Youth music director, Delyana Lazarova.
The ‘America’ themed concert included well know classics such as ‘Fanfare for the Common Man’ by Aaron Copland and ‘Adagio for Strings’ by Samuel Barber, with the young Manx musicians, conducted by Isle of Man Arts Council member Steve Daykin, joining in to play two orchestral pieces – ‘Carrots and Potatoes’ and ‘Tequila’ as well as singing ‘Ai Caramba Samba’.
Presenter Ruth Rosales also invited the whole audience to join in dancing to a Latin-American Dance Suite.
Of the weekend, Marlene Maska MLC, chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council has said: ‘We have been privileged to enjoy an outstanding weekend of music with one of the world’s best known and most critically acclaimed orchestras.
‘It has also been a unique and inspirational opportunity for our young musicians to perform with the Hallé.’
‘This ties in with the Arts Council’s new strategy, in which we pledge to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy the arts.’
The concert was organised and arranged by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
