Have you ever wanted to make a guest appearance in a hit musical performance at the Gaiety Theatre?
If you have, the Villa Gaiety is offering young theatre-goers the opportunity to make a one-scene appearance during one of the Christmas pantomime shows coming up next month.
Stage-Ed’s adaptation of ‘Dick Whittington’ will see 21 shows taking place from December 20 to December 31.
Talking about the opportunity for a young theatre fan to guest star in one of the shows, a spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘What could be better than sitting back, relaxing and enjoying this year’s spectacular show stopping extravaganza Dick Whittington? How about... starring in it?
‘Our exclusive joke competition gives anyone between the age of 6 and 11 the chance to star in a specially written scene in this year’s Gaiety Theatre Christmas show.
‘All you need to do is send us your name, age and your best ever joke - the funniest one you know. You also have to be willing to get up on stage alongside our friendly and funny Dame “Sarah The Cook” and deliver the joke in a mini scene to the Gaiety audience.
‘Before the show, you will meet with Sarah the Cook and Dick Whittington to rehearse your scene before your starring role on the famous Gaiety Theatre Stage.’
Sarah the Cook commented: ‘I’m so thrilled that someone special is going to join us on stage to tell their brilliant joke.
‘I was so excited that the cake I was baking ended up with a soggy bottom! The only thing that worries me is that they might be funnier than me...’
Competitors should email their entries to [email protected]. The top three winners will be picked to perform their joke live on stage.