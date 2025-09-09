There are only a few days left to put your organisation in the spotlight by entering the 2025 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence. The deadline is noon on Thursday, September 11 2025 and entries must be submitted online at www.afe.im.
For 19 years, the awards have been a celebration of the best of the Isle of Man, bringing together businesses, individuals and community groups to highlight the incredible work taking place across the island. The event is widely recognised as one of the highlights of the Manx calendar, with this year’s ceremony taking place on November 20 in the Royal Hall at the Villa Marina, Douglas.
Taking part in the awards delivers far more than just the possibility of winning a trophy. The process of writing a submission encourages reflection on achievements, team spirit and community impact. For those who become finalists, there is the added value of media coverage, professional video features, and the credibility that comes with external recognition. For winners, the benefits multiply, from enhanced recruitment prospects to strengthened customer confidence and new partnership opportunities.
There are 16 winning categories, reflecting the diverse strengths of the Isle of Man. Whether you are a small team making a difference in your sector or a larger organisation leading on innovation, there is a platform ready to celebrate your success.
Among the categories are Celebrating Local Food and Drink, Digital Innovation of the Year, Education and Learning Initiative of the Year, Employer of the Year, Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year, Excellence in Customer Service, Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage, and Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year. Each provides a chance to tell your story and demonstrate the ways you are driving progress, supporting people and enriching life on the island.
Submissions are made through an online form which must be completed in a single sitting. Each entry includes three sections of up to 400 words, covering who you are, what you have achieved and how those achievements were delivered. Organisations may enter more than one category, with only the first submission in each category being considered.
Entries are reviewed by an independent judging panel who carefully select three finalists per category. These finalists are then announced before the ceremony and showcased through short professional videos screened on awards night.
The clock is now ticking. If you have not yet entered, there is still time to reflect on your successes, share your story and ensure your achievements are recognised. Do not miss the chance to be part of this year’s celebration. Submit your entry today at www.afe.im before the deadline of noon on Thursday September 11 2025.