The final countdown is here: there’s just one week left to enter the 2025 Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence before entries close at noon on Thursday September 11.
The benefits of entering the Awards are wide ranging. Preparing a submission gives organisations the opportunity to reflect on their journey, celebrate successes and highlight their impact. Being shortlisted or winning brings visibility, credibility and the chance to showcase achievements to customers, clients and the wider community. For teams, it is a powerful motivator, boosting morale and reinforcing pride in everyday work.
Ruth Cooil of Ruth Cooil Physiotherapy recalled how winning the Awards for Excellence in Customer Service in 2024 ‘was such a proud moment for me and my team. Personally, it gave me confidence that I was doing a good job. Professionally, it raised the profile of my team and gave a platform to showcase the different aspects of the business. We have been super busy since the awards and are now expanding to link with UK consultants and organisations.’
Her advice to anyone entering is clear: ‘Go for it. Be proud of what you do, even if you are not shortlisted or do not win. It is a great way to reflect on all you have achieved.’
There are many ways to frame your story across the 16 categories, including Celebrating Local Food and Drink, Digital Innovation of the Year, Employer of the Year, Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year, and Health & Wellbeing Initiative of the Year.
Finalists are selected by an independent panel of local business leaders, and winners are revealed on Thursday 20 November 2025 at the Villa Marina, Douglas.
There’s still time to enter for your chance to win alongside the island’s most inspiring individuals and organisations. Enter now at www.afe.im.