The Isle of Man Choral Society is inviting singers of all experience levels to attend an open rehearsal on Thursday, September 11 at 7.30pm.
The session will take place at St Andrew’s Church on Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, and marks the beginning of the Society’s new season.
The rehearsal looks to offer prospective members the opportunity to sing alongside a large choir of over 100 voices, and will introduce two major choral works featured in the upcoming programme - ‘The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace’ by Karl Jenkins and ‘Missa Deus Nobiscum’ by Philip Stopford.
Led by director of music Mandy Griffin, the session aims to give newcomers a chance to experience the rehearsal process and gauge their interest in joining.
‘We are beginning our season with an open rehearsal this year, so any potential new members can come and see what our rehearsals are about, see whether they enjoy the music, and see what singing with 100 other people is like,’ Mandy commented.
The season will culminate in a full concert performance on Saturday, March 29 at the Villa Marina, accompanied by the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra.
Participation is open to individuals of all ages and musical backgrounds. Reading music is not a requirement, and guidance is offered throughout the season.
A spokesperson from the Society added: ‘Choral singing is more than music – it provides a community.
‘It improves mental well-being, boosts confidence, and provides a unique opportunity to be part of something bigger than yourself. Whether you read music or not, you'll be welcomed with open arms and guided every step of the way.’
More information about the open rehearsal and membership can be found by visiting https://iomchoralsociety.im/