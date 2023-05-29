Entries for the Royal Manx Agricultural Show 2023 are now open.
Organisers are once again accepting online entries and the 2023 Prize List (schedule) can also be downloaded from the show’s website at royalmanx.com.
There has been a number of changes to the entry fees this year:
• The first entry fee is £8 for all adult classes and each subsequent entry is then free of charge, meaning you can enter as many classes as you wish for £8
• There is no charge for junior classes
• The light horse section is priced at £8 for each horse entered, so you can enter your horse in as many classes as you wish for just £8 per horse
The show will take place on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12, at its usual home, Knockaloe in Patrick.