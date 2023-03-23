The event will take place on Sunday, September 3, when participants will walk from Douglas to Peel, a 12-mile walk.
Walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to sign up. The race is a non-competitive, fun, family event.
The walk will start with a lap of the National Sports Centre track, before heading west via the Heritage Trail (the old railway line) and finishing in Peel.
By signing up, walkers will help Sight Matters raise funds to provide support to the island’s blind and visually-impaired community.
The full-distance walk will begin at 1.30pm with check in from 12.30pm at the outdoor pitches’ reception at the NSC.
For those who wish to walk a shorter distance, there’s an alternative start at St John’s.
Check-in for the shorter, three-mile route will open from 2.45pm at the car park by St John’s School, with walkers setting off at 3.30pm.
Cathryn Bradley, chief executive officer at Sight Matters, said: ‘We’re delighted to launch this year’s Coast 2 Coast walk. Last year, more than 450 participants took part, raising over £10,000 for Sight Matters.
‘Even the Manx fickle weather played ball by bringing out the sun for the event, after a wet and windy night beforehand. As an independently funded charity, all funds raised go towards supporting blind and visually impaired people on the island.
‘We would love to see more participants taking part this year.’
She added: ‘We’re thrilled Conister Bank has returned as our event sponsor. We couldn’t run events like this without such support, and the Conister team have also put their money where their feet are and have a team actually taking part in the walk.
‘We had a fabulous day last year, with walkers of all ages, different levels of mobility and ability and of course, the many dogs making their way to the Peel finish line.’
Douglas Grant, managing director at Conister Bank, said: ‘The Coast 2 Coast walk is a remarkable event, one that encourages people to not only get active and enjoy the Manx countryside, but also raise money for one of our Island’s most worthy charities.
‘It’s great to see the Coast 2 Coast event grow in popularity year on year, and we hope that the 2023 event proves to be the best yet.’
For more information and to download a registration and sponsorship form, visit the Sight Matters website.
Hard copies are also available from the charity’s Corrin Court headquarters in Onchan or The VIP Store in Strand Street, Douglas.
The closing date for entries is August 29 and the entry fee is £12 for adults and £5 for under 16s.