Entries are now open for this year’s Granite Mann Challenge.
The event attracts keen swimmers, cyclist and/or runners.
Organised by The Children’s Centre, the island’s only off-road triathlon is set to take place for the 10th consecutive year, on Sunday, September 10, with competitors being able to enter the event either as an individual or as a team.
Taking place at Cringle reservoir and plantation in the south of the island, the event includes a 400-metre swim in the reservoir, followed by a 10km mountain bike ride using the plantation trails with the final element being a 5km scenic trail run.
Following the success of the few last years, there will be again be the opportunity for participants to compete in a ‘Duathlon’, completing just cycling and running.
Joff Whitten, chief executive at The Children’s Centre, said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone involved putting on this event, it takes so many of us to run these events successfully, from the competitors across all three disciplines to their support crew, family and friends to those who are able to contribute sponsorship.’
He pointed out that the charity does not receive any government funding to do its work.
Each week it provides services to around 115 children and families.
He added: ‘We don’t take the publics support for our events for granted, we know it’s a big ask in the current financial climate – so thank you, and good luck to all who take part!’
To enter this year’s Granite Mann Challenge, contact the fundraising team on [email protected] or go to The Children’s Centre website and click onto its event page to submit your entry.
The Isle of Man’s Children’s Centre says it ‘develops, manages and pioneers a variety of community initiatives and services aimed at enabling children, young people and families to realise their full potential’.
The event is sponsored by Atla Group.