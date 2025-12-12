The Smile of Mann programme will provide fluoride varnish treatments for every primary school on the Isle of Man from next year.
The programme will be delivered by the Smile of Mann team every six months and will be offered to all children from Reception to Year 6. At the start of next term, electronic consent forms will be sent to parents and carers to complete.
Fluoride varnish is proven to prevent tooth decay and dental cavities.
The pain free treatment takes five minutes and will be applied by qualified dental nurses in school settings. The programme is free and designed to make oral healthcare easy and accessible for every child.
Professor Ross Keat, from Public Health Isle of Man, commented: ‘Fluoride varnish application is one element of our Smile of Mann programme, which aims to improve oral health in children across the island.
‘The Isle of Man’s Children’s Oral Health Report, published earlier this year, indicated a higher level of tooth decay in local five-year-olds than in the UK. Tooth decay can cause a number of issues such as pain, discomfort, more days off school, and can affect children’s ability to learn and maintain good mental health.
‘The Smile of Mann programme is intended to help remove those barriers to good health and wellbeing for children in the island, giving them the best start in life.’
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford MHK, said: ‘The Supervised Toothbrushing Programme has run successfully in the Isle of Man since 2018 and, with regular dental surveys, access to resources for parents and the fluoride varnish programme is a tried and tested method of reducing tooth decay.
‘I urge parents and carers to complete the consent form when they receive it and I look forward to a healthier start for children in the Isle of Man.’