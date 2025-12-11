Douglas City Council has announced its arrangements for rubbish bin and recycling collections over Christmas and New Year period.
The authority has revealed the changes to its usual schedule as festive bank holidays fall during the week in 2025.
It has also been explained to Douglas residents how they can recycle their Christmas trees again this year.
Below is everything you need to know so you don't miss a collection - and when to put the bins out!
When is my household rubbish being collected in Douglas?
As Christmas Day this year falls on a Thursday, homes that would normally be due to receive a collection on that day will instead have their waste picked up on Saturday, December 27.
Residents are asked to place their wheelie bin out on the evening of Friday, December 26 for collection on the Saturday morning.
Refuse collections for New Year’s Day will also change. Homes scheduled for collection on Thursday January 1 2026 will have their refuse collected on Saturday January 3 2026. Bins should be placed out on the evening of Friday January 2.
All other refuse collections across the capital will continue as usual over Christmas and New Year, including on Boxing Day.
When is my recycling being collected?
Households in Round 4 will have their recycling collected on Monday, December 22, and those in Round 5 on Saturday, December 27.
The New Year’s Day kerbside collection will take place on Monday, January 5.
Domestic and recyclable waste can also be taken to the Eastern Civic Amenity Site or the bring-bank sites at the Grandstand and Tesco in Lake Road.
The Eastern Civic Amenity Site will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Opening hours on all other days remain 8am to 4pm, with last entry at 3.45pm.
Containers and bags containing only one type of material may be left out, in addition to the kerbside boxes, although residents are being kindly reminded not to mix contents.
How and where can I recycle my Christmas tree in Douglas?
The local authority is again running its free Christmas tree recycling initiative, with collections of natural Christmas trees on Saturday, January 10 at the following locations:
* Noble’s Park (Grandstand Car Park) - 9am to 9.45am
* Governor’s Hill (adjacent to play area) - 10am to 10.45am
* Willaston (Snaefell Road, opposite shops) - 11am to 11.45am
* Farmhill (Stevenson’s Way) - 12pm to 12.45pm
* Anagh Coar (car park) - 1pm to 1.45pm
* Pulrose (shops) - 2pm to 2.45pm
* Central Promenade (opposite the Palace Hotel) - 3pm to 3.45pm
* Lord Street Car Park (adjacent to Barbary Coast) - 4pm to 4.30pm.
Christmas trees can also be deposited for recycling at the Civic Amenity Site at Middle Park, off Kewaigue Hill, which will be open from 8am to 4pm every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
The Council will re-use the chipped material in parks and gardens across Douglas and in Summerhill Glen.