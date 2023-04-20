Entries have opened for this year’s Southern Agricultural Show and entries for the Royal Manx Agricultural Show will open on Monday,May 1.
The Southern Show will be held at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla on Saturday July 29, and Sunday July 30. Dates for the Royal, to be held at its usual venue at Knockaloe, Patrick ,are Friday, August 11, and Saturday August, 12.
A feature of both shows this year is that children will have free entry onto the showground.
Royal Show secretary Carol Kennaugh said: ‘The Royal Manx Agricultural Society (RMAS) are very conscious of the ever increasing costs and the effects this can have on families looking for something to do in the summer holidays.
‘In January, council agreed all children under the age of 16 will have free entry to the Show on both days. We have also reviewed our exhibitor fees. There will be no exhibitor fee in children’s classes and there will also be a flat entry fee for all other exhibitors, that is, no additional fees for entering further classes.
‘It is imperative RMAS continues to educate and promote agriculture, livestock and food provenance to the population of the island. We very much hope that, by waiving entry and exhibitor fees for under 16s, we will be able to encourage more attendees and exhibitors to our Show.
‘In 2023 RMAS will be focusing on being as “green” as possible, working very closely with various organisations, including Clara, Beach Buddies and Western Civic Amenity Site. In addition it’s hoped the AB Project will be in attendance again this year, allowing attendees to refill water beakers / bottles, reducing the use of plastic around the ahow field.’
Ticket prices for Friday and Saturday, if pre-bought online will be £8. Tickets bought at the gate on Saturday will be £10.
The Prize List for the Royal Manx Agricultural Show will be available shortly.