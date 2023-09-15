Tomorrow is world cleanup day (Saturday September 16) Plastic Busters and Beach Buddies will be holding an event.
The event will be a grand group cleanup activity.
A spokesperson for Plastic Busters said: 'This event is not just about cleaning our beautiful island; it's about making a statement against the global littering problem and joining forces with millions worldwide in the fight against environmental degradation.
'Littering continues to plague our environment, threatening wildlife and polluting our waters.
'This annual, internationally recognized day brings attention to the environmental challenges faced by our planet, emphasizing the power of collective action.
'By participating in World Cleanup Day, you're not just cleaning; you're sending a message about the importance of sustainability and responsible waste disposal.'
The group cleanup will take place from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, September 16, and the meeting point is Groves Road (in front of the NSC car park, by Domino's Pizza), where there will be feather flags. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-cleanup-day-isle-of-man-event-tickets-716527742767