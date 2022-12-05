A bank’s employees have joined forces with local charity Beach Buddies to help clean coastal areas and beaches.
Standard Bank Isle of Man runs a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives each year and all permanent employees are given two ‘community days’ as extra annual leave which they can use for charitable or volunteering purposes of their choosing.
litter
Nineteen employees from across the company volunteered to take part in the beach clean-up, which involved picking up litter on Peel beach and surrounding coastal areas.
Jennie Bronte-Hearne, programme lead for social, economic, and environmental initiatives at Standard Bank Isle of Man, said: ‘As a Biosphere Isle of Man partner, we’ve pledged to protect natural resources, engage with communities through volunteering and fundraising and make a positive environmental impact where possible.
‘It’s been really positive to see so many of the Standard Bank team use a portion of their volunteer days to assist this worthwhile charity – with members of our corporate banking team setting up their own session, in their own time over a weekend, as they couldn’t make this one.’