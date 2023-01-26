A wildlife conservation charity is recruiting for a chief operating officer.
Manx BirdLife, which works to protect the island’s wild birds and the habitats on which they depend, wants to continue its growth and development.
After seven years in the role, Neil Morris is stepping down from his executive responsibilities as managing director.
He will continue to serve on the board of directors.
Manx BirdLife says it is seeking a ‘highly motivated manager’ with a professional background in ecology, a track record in nature conservation and with an expertise in ornithology, to run the organisation’s day-to-day operations.
Chair Bob Jeavons said: ‘Neil has done an outstanding job over the past seven years and I’m delighted he’ll be continuing his involvement as a director and trustee.
‘We have an exciting opportunity for a passionate nature conservationist to join the team and to further develop Manx BirdLife’s role in the conservation of our island’s bird life.’
Mr Morris’s replacement will be responsible for all aspects of the day-to-day running of the charity, including leading and developing the team of staff and volunteers, managing the charity’s business affairs and, most importantly, championing and delivering its charitable objectives.
Interested candidates should send a CV and covering letter explaining their interest in the role to [email protected]