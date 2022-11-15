These rolls are a complete waste of money! They have very little insulation value. The reflective surface should be metal if it is to slow radiation and then have a minimum air gap of 30mm to be effective. There are other cheaper alternatives available if you just want a reflective surface, cooking foil has a good emissivity factor which is superior to these bubble insulation rolls. A 12mm thick polystyrene board has more insulation value as these rolls and is probably cheaper.