Two electric vehicles are among the bus fleet carrying passengers during this year’s TT.
The Mercedes Benz eCitaro, which was here in February for initial testing, has returned and is joined by a double deck Electroliner from Wrightbus.
Both vehicles are on loan from the manufacturers as demonstrator vehicles to enable testing around suitability to the island’s terrain and public transport needs.
The workshop team will also gain important exposure to alternative technology, the government said.
‘The exercise is designed to establish greater understanding of the costs involved in changing to a more environmentally-friendly fleet’ it added.
‘Early steps are being taken as the transport industry moves away from manufacturing vehicles powered by fossil fuels – for some suppliers, this is as soon as 2025.’
Talks are currently taking place with the climate change team as well as other areas of the government.