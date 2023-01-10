The village has flooded a number of times when the river overflowed.
But Mrs Caine said today: ‘Flood works seem to be having a positive effect along Glen Road and the bottom half of Minorca Hill - torrents of water channelled away safely during and after this morning’s downpour.
‘Lot of water on Ramsey Road, some drains were overwhelmed on the main road near Minorca/Ballaragh crossroads plus the top of Minorca but significant improvement on previous years. Not heard of any property flooded – hope that continues.
‘And more flood works to be undertaken by Department of Infrastructure in the coming months and years.’