A new government scheme has been launched which is designed to help young people become future youth workers, positive role models and community leaders.
The Isle of Man Youth Service project encourages young people from every secondary school in the island invited to take part, with training kicking off this term.
The programme offers:
- Accredited learning and recognised qualifications
- Real-life experience supporting junior youth clubs
- Mentoring from experienced professionals
Students aged 16 and over, who complete the course, may also be invited to join the youth worker relief pool, opening up paid job opportunities within the Youth Service which offers 65 different clubs and projects across 100 sessions per week.
The service, which is designed for those aged eight to 21, sits within the Department of Education Sport and Culture and operates under the Manx youth and sport division.
In addition, 14 young people from the north and south of the island will also take part in a new exchange programme with Jersey, starting this summer.
This will bring together young people and staff to work on joint projects, share ideas and experiences, and explore how services are delivered across the Crown Dependencies.
Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine said: ‘This scheme is a brilliant example of how we are investing in young people’s growth, leadership and future careers.
‘The collaboration with Jersey also shows our commitment to learning from others and building strong partnerships that benefit young people across both islands.’
The exchange programme is part of a year-long collaboration between the Isle of Man and Jersey Youth Services, aimed at sharing best practice and developing joint initiatives for the future.
For more information on the new scheme, contact your local youth worker or go online to youth.sch.im