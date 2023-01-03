While the island’s contribution to total global emissions is less than 1%, this doesn’t provide the full picture, according to the chair of the island’s Climate Change Transformation Team.
Daphne Caine MHK was asked what percentage of the world’s greenhouse gases come from the island by Jason Moorhouse MHK.
In 2021, total global greenhouse gas emissions were around 50.9 gigatonnes tCO2e, comparatively in 2020 the Isle of Man produced 672,621 tonnes.
Mrs Caine said: ‘Of course, the Isle of Man’s contribution to total global emissions is small (less than 1%). However, this statistic should not be used alone as it does not provide the full picture.
‘Our per capita emissions are around eight tonnes, which almost double the world’s average of 4.5 tonnes per person, and is on a par with China (also eight tonnes per person). It is above the UK at 5.15 tonnes and is far in excess of many countries most severely affected by the impacts of climate change. Pakistan for example, which has experienced devastating climate change-related flooding, has per capita emissions of less than one tonne.
‘In addition, emissions from manufacturing are attributed to the country in which that manufacturing takes place, rather than in the country using the final product. As a net importer this is particularly relevant to the Isle of Man.’
She added that many of the things we create and sustain demand for are attributed to export economies, such as China, while agreement has never been reached over how international shipping can be allocated.
Mrs Caine said: ‘While this aligns with current United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) reporting practice and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) guidance, it does not show the full picture of the emissions for which we, as a nation, are responsible.
‘The Isle of Man has a legal duty to reduce its emissions and, as a developed nation and part of the global community, we have an ethical responsibility to address our contribution to climate change.’