A charity’s nature show that’s being held across three months opened at the weekend.
Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch’s Manx Nature Show is showcasing the island’s environmental groups by way of an informative and ‘highly visual’ exhibition.
Its opening event on Saturday saw 20 groups gather at Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel, each working to conserve different species in the Isle of Man and in Manx waters.
Jen Adams, of MWDW, explained that around 150 people had attended the event and many stayed ‘for a good few hours’ talking to the environmental groups and doing the activities.
She said: ‘Many people were amazed to find out that the show runs for three months and almost everyone took a schedule for the nature workshops going forward.
‘The groups themselves are very grateful for the opportunity and enjoyed the exposure they recieved on Saturday.
‘They commented that it was lovely to have the opportunity to spend the day with all the other environmental groups, and to talk to so many enthusiastic members of the public.
The exhibition aims to inspire the public to get involved with environmental groups.
A collection of natural curiosities is also on loan from Manx National Heritage, including bones, shells and other wildlife specimens.
The show will run for three months, ending May 6.
For more information and the full timetable, go to manxnatureshow.weebly.com