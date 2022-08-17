Retailers use messaging on receipts to stop littering
Island retailers are asking customers not to litter using messages on till receipts.
A number of shops have added messages to say that the island has UNESCO Biosphere designation and urging them to dispose of receipts carefully.
These outlets include Robinson’s Prospect Terrace, Douglas, shop and its floristry centre in Cooil Road, Braddan, and Manx Wildlife Trust’s gift shop in Peel.
It is hoped other retailers will follow suit.
This is an initiative of The Rubbish Group, led by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, which brings together those charged with, and those who volunteer to, reduce littering.
Clare Barber MHK, vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said: ‘Our Biosphere team noticed that a proportion of litter in towns and villages with shops is till receipts that have been accidentally dropped or deliberately discarded.
‘Most shops now ask customers whether they want a receipt and many customers turn them down but there are occasions when people need a receipt and these messages remind us of our responsibility to keep our Biosphere tidy by disposing of them in a responsible way.’
Graham Makepeace-Warne, engagement manager with Manx Wildlife Trust, added: ‘MWT is proud to support UNESCO Biosphere IoM and raise awareness of this issue. We don’t always need a till receipt but, when we do, it’s important that we dispose of them properly and recycle them when finished with.
‘We are pleased to be adding this messaging to our receipts at our Peel gift shop and hope that other retailers will follow suit.’
Dave Clarke, of Robinson’s, also said: ‘Robinson’s was keen to get involved as we had previously identified this issue of littering of unwanted till receipts.
‘We now also ask our customers at the checkout if they would require a printed receipt rather than printing automatically.’
To get involved in the initiative, email [email protected]
