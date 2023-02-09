This week, our photographer Dave Kneale was able to capture some of the first signs of spring.
The origins of the word spring derive from ‘springing time’, a term which was used in the 14th century.
This referred to plants springing from the ground, which over the years has been shortened to spring.
The season is now often symbolic for new beginnings, as vegetation appears and hibernation ends.
This year, snowdrops, lambs and daffodils have already emerged.
Snowdrops are traditionally one of the first signs of spring, blooming as early as January 1, and by February, snowdrops are often found in woodlands, gardens and parks.
According to the National Geographic, due to climate change, snowdrops have been appearing earlier over the years.
Daffodils have also started to flower much earlier this year.
The plant, which usually starts to flower between mid March and mid April, have started to bloom.
Lambing season has also begun in the island, with lambs being spotted in some of the fields.
Lambs are usually born between mid February and mid April.
Although lambs are often born in spring, some breeds of sheep can give birth to lambs at any time in the year.
Therefore it is not regarded as a sign of spring, although lambing often takes place during the season.