There are just under three weeks left of the Manx Nature Show.
Held over three months, it is being done to showcase the island’s environmental groups by way of an informative and visual exhibition.
All those taking part have been given boards to show their work so people can learn what they do, how to get involved, or report wildlife sightings.
It’s taking place at Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel and more than 20 environmental groups have been taking part.
Each group is working to conserve different species in the Isle of Man and in Manx waters, from marine life to birds, insects, fungi, bats and much more.
The exhibition aims to publicise all of our local environmental groups and inspire the public to get involved through citizen science projects.
There are activities for children, such as writing a wildlife pledge and completing a quiz sheet as they work their way around the show and gardens.
People can write down sightings of flora and fauna within the grounds and add sketches, poetry and notes into a scrapbook being provided.
As well as an exhibition, various indoor and outdoor workshops have also been organised.
Many of the groups are running bookable workshops for adults and children within the cathedral’s ecologically diverse gardens.
These include nature trails, bird walks, nest activities, bug hunts, gardening for wildlife, and art sessions.
The show has been organised by charity Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch.
Entry is free, but groups may charge admission for workshops. It ends on May 7.
For more information, go to manxnatureshow.weebly.com