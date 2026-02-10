Ramsey harbour keeper Tony Thompson has been reflecting on the adventure of a lifetime after completing an epic Atlantic crossing.
Tony was part of a seven-strong crew aboard a 45ft Jeanneau yacht, which sailed 3,086 nautical miles from Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands to St Lucia in the Caribbean.
Remarkably, the crew had never met before, only coming together as they stepped aboard to begin the three-week voyage.
The passage formed part of the annual ARC rally, which sees hundreds of yachts make the transatlantic crossing each year. But shortly after leaving port, the ocean opened up around them and the rest of the fleet gradually disappeared from view.
For Tony, 64, who is married to Sheila, the journey fulfilled a lifelong ambition.
‘This was always on my bucket list,’ he said. ‘I wanted to experience the vastness of the ocean. Most of the time there wasn’t another vessel in sight – and beneath us there was about five kilometres of water under the keel.’
Life on board quickly settled into a routine, with the crew working rotating watches through the day and night, alongside cooking and general maintenance. But the crossing was not without its challenges.
At one point, the yacht’s mainsail tore, forcing a crew member to spend hours painstakingly hand-stitching it back together. The repair was short-lived, however, with the sail ripping again soon after it was hoisted.
A more serious incident occurred during a nighttime squall in the middle of the Atlantic.
Tony said the crew were preparing to change watch when they heard a rushing sound coming out of the darkness.
‘There was a massive thud on the windward side of the cockpit as a big wave towered above the seating area,’ he said. ‘My watch partner, who was tucked under the canopy on the higher side, saw the whole thing unfold.
‘The wave cleared over the top of him and dumped its entire contents onto the lower side, where I was sitting at the helm.’
Tony said he was completely submerged as water flooded the cockpit, while the force of the wave tore safety equipment from its bracket and sent a flashing man-overboard light into the darkness.
‘I was clinging desperately to the grab handles to hold myself in position,’ he said. ‘Then my life jacket inflated after being fully submerged.
‘The biggest fear of an Atlantic crossing is being swept overboard in high seas, particularly at night. I was harnessed on but was just about to unclip to hand over to the next watch. It certainly concentrated the mind and is something I will never forget.’
Fresh water supplies later began to run low, forcing the crew to wash in seawater.
‘We were sticky for most of the journey,’ Tony said. ‘But you soon get used to it.’
There were lighter moments too, including the catch of a two-metre marlin, which was eaten within the hour.
Reflecting on the experience, Tony said the crossing lived up to every expectation.