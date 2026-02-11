Plans to complete the horse tram tracks along Douglas Promenade could soon be put before Tynwald, as the Department of Infrastructure reviews its business case for the long-awaited extension.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall confirmed the update, saying the business case is under final review and is expected to be submitted to Tynwald ‘at the earliest opportunity’.
He was responding to a written question from Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh, who asked why horse tram proposals had been separated from the broader Tramway Terrace restoration project.
Mr Crookall said the decision was made to avoid unnecessary delay in progressing the horse tram scheme.
He said: ‘There was a procurement process undertaken to appoint a contractor who is suitably qualified to undertake the Heritage Impact Assessment with respect to the Tramway Terrace Project.
‘So as not to delay the submission of the Business Case for the completion of the Horse Tramway unnecessarily, the decision was made to decouple the projects.
‘The business case in relation to the Horse Tramway is under final review within the Department and the intention is to submit this to Tynwald at the earliest opportunity.’
The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway first opened in 1876 to serve the island’s booming tourist trade and runs along the seafront between Derby Castle and Broadway. The heritage attraction still uses many original Victorian and Edwardian tramcars pulled by heavy draught horses known locally as ‘trammers’.
While the current service operates on a shortened route, supporters of the extension say restoring the full length of track along the Promenade - historically running to the Sea Terminal - would boost tourism and preserve an iconic part of Manx heritage.
Critics, however, question whether the costs and disruption are justified, especially given ongoing Promenade works and competing infrastructure priorities.
Tynwald will ultimately decide whether the project proceeds, with the business case expected to clarify costs and anticipated benefits when it reaches the chamber.