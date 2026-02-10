Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall has said the Department of Infrastructure intends for the new Balthane roundabout to be fully operational by spring 2027, subject to planning and financial approvals.
The timeline was set out in the House of Keys on Tuesday in response to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse.
Mr Crookall said construction is scheduled to begin in September 2026, provided the necessary approvals are secured in time.
He told members: ‘Following discussion with my officers, I confirm the department’s intention is to have the new Balthane roundabout junction fully operational in spring 2027, subject to timely planning and financial approvals.’
Mr Moorhouse raised concerns about proposals to store coal tar beneath the site. He said this could have implications for the scheme, including the introduction of a one-way system during works and a longer construction timetable.
He asked whether the minister agreed with plans to place a ‘large area of coal tar’ under the new roundabout.
Mr Crookall confirmed that he did.
‘Sometimes I wish this scheme was even bigger than what it is planned to be, so we could get more coal tar in there than we have,’ he said.
He told the House the island has significant quantities of coal tar requiring storage and said more than 40 schemes across the Isle of Man are currently being affected by the issue.
Coal tar removed at Balthane would be offset elsewhere within the programme, he added.
Mr Moorhouse also asked whether a coal tar expert had been appointed to assess the suitability of the site.
Mr Crookall said he was not aware of the role being advertised and would look into the matter.
On funding, the minister confirmed financial provision has not yet been put in place as the project is still awaiting planning approval and resolution of the coal tar issue.
‘The longer that goes on that we don’t sort those out, the prices will obviously go up,’ he said.