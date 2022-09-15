Ex health minister not surprised by damning report
Former health minister David Ashford has weighed in on the findings of the Care Quality Commission’s report into Manx Care, which exposed a ‘toxic culture’ and serious failings in patient care.
Mr Ashford told the Examiner: ‘I wasn’t surprised by the report’s findings around culture and this something that I aired and discussed in public when I was minister for the department.
‘There was and is a lot of work going on to address culture throughout DHSC (Manx Care) but it was always acknowledged this wasn’t going to be something that would change overnight.
‘Culture runs through an organisation like a river from the top down and changing attitudes ingrained over decades can take years to accomplish.’
The Douglas North MHK continued: ‘I welcome the CQC report and it shows that the independent inspection regime was the right approach to take.
‘This is precisely why as minister I pushed for independent inspection to be introduced and brought it forward as part of the Manx Care Act.
He added: ‘The whole purpose of the inspection regime was to shine a light on the issues and it’s welcome that it has done so.
‘I welcome the fact that Manx Care has openly acknowledged the failings identified and they will now need to go through and develop an action plan as to how they will correct those failings and I look forward to the rectification plan coming forward in due course.’
