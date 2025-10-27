With its ornate doorcase topped by a decorative relief panel depicting the Ancient Greek god of the sun, its facade has been described as the finest in the Isle of Man.
Yet few who pass along Victoria Street would give Salisbury House a second glance.
Potential buyers may, however, need deep pockets to restore it to its former glory.
The Salisbury was one of the first buildings in the newly constructed Victoria Street, and dates from the late 1870s.
It started out as The Sun Hotel - hence the figure of Helios the sun god driving his chariot across the sky.
An article in the Manx Herald in July 1879 reported that John Parkes had applied for a licence for his premises, then nearing completion.
The hotel had 20 single and eight double bedrooms together with drawing rooms, smoke-room and ‘all necessary conveniences’.
‘When completed, the total cost of this fine hotel, including furnishing, will be little short of £8,000,’ it added.
In 1886, the Sun changed its name to the Salisbury Hotel, named after the then British Prime Minister, the Third Marquess of Salisbury.
Right into the 1970s the ground floor bar drew a crowd and was popular with locals, tourists and Steam Packet crew.
The pub was owned by Mannington’s which had offices on the first floor, and which later became part of Isle of Man Breweries.
It was under that ownership that the Salisbury Hotel was placed on the list of protected registered buildings in 1989, its facade described as ‘perhaps the finest example of late Victorian decorative treatment of any building to be found throughout the island - a credit and lasting memorial to those involved’.
For the past 30 years, it has been owned by one of Chesterfield Falcon’s offshore companies and during that time has always been used as offices - with tenants including law firms and financial services companies.
But the last tenant moved out in March last year and the building has been vacant ever since.
A spokesperson for the owners said: ‘It’s a beautiful building. It’s not long since we had it painted.
‘On one side are big, long rooms and on the other side lots of little rooms.
‘Back in the day, when everybody wanted to be in Douglas, they would be queuing round the block to get a room there.
‘Unfortunately, when businesses started moving out to the business parks, they didn’t want this type of space and a lot of the offices have been vacated.
‘The decision was taken to see what interest there is. We have had some interest since putting it up for sale.’
Despite having seen busier times, the five-storey building is still imposing with its large rooms, huge front windows and decorative cast iron balconies.
Salisbury House is being offered for sale privately as an office/retail space, in a ‘highly visible central location’, with ‘significant potential’. Price is on application.
Would-be purchasers are asked to text 499690 for further details.