There was a time when there were ferry services from the Isle of Man to the likes of Holyhead, Ardrossan and Fleetwood.
But for the last few decades it has been largely just Heysham and Liverpool with the occasional foray to Dublin and Belfast.
However, that could all change if a West Cumbrian MP has his way.
Josh MacAlister has leapt into action after realising bringing back a ferry to and from the Isle of Man was one of the most popular topics after sounding out residents of Whitehaven.
The news has left Visit Isle of Man intrigued but chief executive Deborah Heather says any revival of the route will depend on a private operator.
She said: ‘The Chief Minister met Mr MacAlister at the Labour Party Conference and there used to be a ferry from that area.
‘But this can only happen if we can find someone interested in operating the route. We have an ambition for 500,000 visitors and we need to get them from somewhere so we would back any such move.
‘We are already talking to the likes of the Eden Project, Liverpool and the Northern Powerhouse.
‘But this would be a commercial opportunity and, while we would not be in a position to run such a ferry service, we would be happy to get involved and help promote it.’
The strength of a route to Whitehaven is its proximity to the Lakes District and Scotland.
Ms Heather said: ‘The Lake district gets 18.3m visitors a year and it would be good for us to tap into that. The audience is ideal for us as they are walkers who enjoy the countryside.
‘It would be an opportunity for a two-step getaway, We prefer to attract people here for four days or more but it would be an opportunity to get people over here for a short break.
‘More people are now looking at holidays where they can be active and outside and the Isle of Man is perfect for that.’
Mr MacAlister believes there is a real appetite to bring back a ferry service from Whitehaven or Workington to the island.
Posting on social media last week he revealed he had met with Chief Minister Alf Cannan at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
He said: ‘It was a real pleasure to meet the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man Government, Alfred Cannan and his deputy, Jane Poole-Wilson.
‘We discussed working together to bring back a passenger ferry between West Cumbria and the Isle of Man. It was one of the most popular suggestions in the Whitehaven town centre survey I conducted a few months ago and so I’ll do what I can to deliver it!
‘We agreed to a follow up meeting bringing together officials and agencies from West Cumbria and the Manx government to explore it further which I’ll be organising this autumn.’
He later posted another update saying: ‘I spoke to BBC Cumbria about my work to bring back a ferry service between West Cumbria and the Isle of Man as part of an effort to bring more tourists to the west coast. I’m glad to see there has been such interest in this - it all helps make the case.’
Ms Heather admits she is surprised a ferry to the Isle of Man is such a hot topic in Whitehaven.
She said: ‘It did come as a surprise but it is really interesting. It seems people remember the days they could visit the island regularly and people seem to have a lot of fond memories.
‘It is too early to say what might happen but I will be following this up with representatives from Cumbria. It is an exciting opportunity.’