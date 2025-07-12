A planning application for Garff’s proposed new sewage treatment plant is due to be submitted by the end of this month.
In an update, Manx Utilities said the planning documentation for a plant to be built in Axnfell plantation is now being finalised.
It’s a significant step forward towards ending the pumping of raw sewage into Laxey and Garwick bays.
That goal has encountered setbacks and delays.
Manx Utilities looked at more than 50 sites for a new treatment works to serve Laxey and Baldrine.
Original plans for the plant to be built at the Cairn near Laxey harbour had little public support and failed to secure planning consent despite being recommended for approval.
Manx Utilities announced Axnfell as the preferred alternative site in April 2023.
It said it provides a pragmatic overall solution.
Landowners directly impacted by pipeline routes have been contacted to ensure they are fully aware of our plans ahead of the submission, Manx Utilities said.
A meeting was held with Garff Commissioners on July 9 where the final plans were presented.