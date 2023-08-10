Hard work and plenty of time in training’. That was the comment from John Quayle following his family’s Limousin cow in calf Mannin Lassie’s Supreme Championship win at the Royal Manx Show on Saturday.
The two-day event, with Allan Skillicorn as show president, saw large crowds attend at Knockaloe Farm in the west of the island.
Prior to the Grand Parade there was a long-service award to livestock haulier Glenn Leece.
The Supreme Championship parade saw the best, and reserve in all livestock classes in the main ring judged by Robert Kennedy, escorted by show director Andy Corrin.
From the initial line up of 18 animals, eight were selected to progress, and the judge’s comment on the final winner was: ‘She was the best in the line-up, although the rest were all good standard’.
John Quayle said eight-and-a-half-year-old Limousin Mannin Lassie was bred by Brian Leece, adding: ‘Lots of hard work and training has gone into getting this result by family members.’
The Callow family from Andreas, provided the first reserve with four-and-a-half -year-old Ayrshire home bred cow Balleigh Sally, from a large turnout of stock well managed.
Second reserve came from the Creer family with the short-wool champion ram, two shear and upwards.
Third reserve was Andreayas Manxie, a two-year Simmental bred by Alan and Sandra Jones from Bride.
The couple went home with 12 awards for their Simmental and British Blue stock.
Making up the Grand Parade champions were: Holstein Arbory Bloomfield Symphony, Sandash Farm; Shorthorn, Millennium Spottles, female under one year, Coole family; Commercial dairy cow, Ballakissack Lyndon Twinkle, Neil King; Hereford calf, Fingan Winston, Mrs V. Edwards; Aberdeen Angus, cow, Ballaseyre Empress Rose, Emma and Hollie Faragher; British Blue, Andreayas Oh So Lovely, Alan and Sandra Jones; Beef or dual purpose native cattle, Ballig Buttercup, P. & H. Fletcher; Long wool, shearling ewe, Ballalaa Farm; Manx Loaghtan, ram shearling, Bonnie Radcliffe Scarffe; Heavy horse, Garff Charlie Jackson, Douglas Bay Horse Tramway; Driving horse, Black Jack, Ken Corlett; Donkey, Minnie, Jade Morgan; Goat, Drax, Toby Middleton; Light Horse, Abbie Kirkpatrick (seventh time as champion).
At the head of the Grand Parade were the Glebeview Clydesdale heavy horses and cart from Northern Ireland with Miss Young Farmer, Emily Kelly and Young Farmer of the Year, Lee Quayle, as passengers.
A comment from a watching spectator in seeing the final line-up: ‘nice to see proper farming families having results’.
The awards were presented by Deemster Johnson.
Shows such as the Royal Manx are seen as a way to highlight to the general public both the good and difficult periods of agricultural life.
There was a large entry for the dog shows, with many entrants travelling to the island to compete in the Royal as well as a two-day event at Jurby.
There was classes for dog show, obedience show and agility classes. Both dogs and handlers showed a high standard in all three.
Various other family activities and entertainment for youngsters to enjoy were on offer, which by their reactions, made for a great day in the countryside.
A small paddock contained a sow pig with nine piglets that really caught everyone’s attention as this was something rarely seen by the general public.
The meg lambs (hand-reared by children under 12 years) brought lots of questions from youngsters.
Goats also caught the eye of young children, with many comments and questions.
Long-time exhibitor Keith Kerruish’s donkey Skippy was showing for the 25th time at the show, having had 12 foals during this period.
Champion donkey, Minnie, came from Jade Morgan at St Jude’s.
Ian and Saskia Kelly, K9X, with their Alsatian dogs and puppies admired by all, gave a demonstration in the main ring, for the second year.
Both are ex-police dog handlers and with their experience bred the dogs on island and recently sold two to the Greater Manchester Police.
Many sponsors and stall holders supported the show which is greatly welcomed in making the event one not to miss in the future.
In summing up the show Mr Skillicorn said: ‘Many exhibitors have been able to present well turned out livestock, floral displays and poultry to a high-level because of their dedication to high standards.’