The price of a standard local letter will increase from 90p to 93p in January.
Local tracked letter tariffs will rise by a similar amount, while the cost of sending a standard UK letter will increase from £1 to £1.08, representing an 8.3 per cent rise.
It is part of Isle of Man Post Office (IoMPO) plans to update its postal tariffs in late January, with the exact implementation date to be confirmed shortly.
According to IoMPO, the changes are intended to ensure postal services remain sustainable, offer value for money, and comply with international postal regulations.
The revised tariffs reflect rising operational costs, evolving customer needs, and new requirements introduced by the Universal Postal Union (UPU).
A spokesperson from the Post Office commented: ‘Over the past year, IoMPO has introduced improvements such as online postage with free doorstep collection, while working hard to manage costs and reduce carbon emissions.
‘Despite continuing declines in letter volumes and only modest parcel growth, tariff increases have been kept to a minimum.
‘Most prices remain below pre-March 2025 levels, when significant reductions were introduced.’
Tracked parcel prices purchased through IoMPO’s online postage service will remain unchanged. The Post Office says this decision is intended to continue supporting affordable and reliable parcel delivery for households and businesses.
International mail services will also be updated, with changes to prices and service options introduced to comply with new Royal Mail and UPU regulations.
Stu Peters MHK, chairman of Isle of Man Post Office, said: ‘These changes will help us keep services reliable, competitive, and aligned with international standards.
‘We are committed to adapting to customer needs and exploring compliant innovative solutions that support sustainability and convenience for our island community.’