There’s just a fortnight remaining to explore the extraordinary world of Manx treasures at the House of Manannan in Peel.
The National Treasures exhibition, which runs until February 1, brings together the island’s remarkable archaeological finds, from Viking silver and gold to Bronze Age jewellery dating back 4,000 years.
Highlights include the fully conserved and reconstructed jet bead necklace discovered at Berk Farm, Kirk Michael, and a newly conserved silver brooch - one of the largest of its kind - on display for the first time since extensive conservation. Visitors can also see almost 200 Viking Age and Medieval silver coins, along with a small hoard of gold coins from the 1500s, each telling a story about Manx society across the centuries.
All the artefacts were discovered in the Isle of Man and some originals have returned from the British Museum in London, marking the first time many of these treasures have been displayed on the Island.
Allison Fox, Manx National Heritage Curator for Archaeology, said: ‘The first few months of the exhibition have been so well received and it’s easy to see why.
‘These truly are extraordinary treasures, from a 4,000-year-old gold disc to jewellery from the largest Viking Age hoard ever found in the island.
‘The intricately crafted silver neck-rings and arm-rings reveal the skill and artistry of the people who lived here centuries ago. It’s a rare opportunity to experience these treasures in person.
’It has been rewarding to work with the British Museum on such a significant project and we urge those who have yet to visit to take the opportunity to see these stunning artefacts.
‘They help paint a vivid picture of our rich archaeological heritage, and what better way to brighten gloomy January days than to visit some shining treasures!’
National Treasures closes on Sunday, February 1. Admission is free, with donations welcome.
There is also a special treasure workshop at the House of Manannan this Saturday (January 24) when young people can step into the exciting world of the Vikings and join a magical adventure of myths, crafts and heroic tales from long ago.
The sessions will be held at 11am and 1pm, beginning with a lively puppet show and storytelling performance where the legendary tale of Fafnir the dragon and the hero Sigurd comes to life in the Kingdom of Mann Gallery.
That will be followed by a chance to get creative with a hands-on craft workshop where participants can make their own treasure box, perfect for keeping precious chocolate dragon egg treasures safe.
More information is available at: https://manxnationalheritage.im/shop/product/sigurds-saga-treasure-workshop/#event-info
- We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts by emailing [email protected] for potential publication in our letters page. Please include your name, address, and phone number for verification. We won’t print phone numbers or full addresses, and anonymity requests will be respected where possible. Join the conversation!