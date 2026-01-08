The Year of the Manx Language is now officially underway, and a series of free drop-in sessions is being held this month to help people across the island learn more about the initiative and discover how they can get involved.
Jeebin, the Manx Language Network, is hosting the sessions to welcome the public to the Year of the Manx Language and to inspire participation from individuals, community groups and businesses.
They are informal and open to everyone, whether they are interested in learning Manx, supporting events, or simply finding out more about the language and its place in Manx culture.
These drop-in sessions will take place on Saturday mornings throughout January, from 10am until midday.
With the first session held this Saturday, January 17 at Noa Market Hall, followed by a session on Saturday, January 24 at the Methodist Hall on Station Road in Port Erin.
A third session will take place on Saturday, January 31 at Ramsey Town Hall.
Tiffany Kerruish, Year of the Manx Language coordinator at Culture Vannin, said the sessions are designed to be welcoming and accessible.
‘These free sessions will be very friendly and laid-back and provide an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions, find out information about learning Manx and about the support for any projects or events they might be considering holding themselves.’
Alongside the opportunity to talk with organisers and volunteers, visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments.
At Noa Market Hall, attendees can enjoy coffee and pastries available on site, while those attending the Port Erin and Ramsey sessions are likely to be offered a ‘cappan dy hey’ (cup of tea) and a slice of ‘berreen’ (cake), provided by Jeebin volunteers.
Ms Kerruish said she hopes to meet people from across the whole community at the drop-in sessions and emphasised that the Manx language belongs to everyone.
‘The Manx language is an unique cultural asset that belongs to everybody in the island as well as everybody who feels connected to Manx culture anywhere in the world.
‘For some people the language is something they may aspire to learn and speak themselves and this year will bring so many new opportunities for these would-be learners, but for others, the language may simply be a source of interest and national pride.’
She added that participation does not have to involve learning the language fluently to make a difference.
‘We hope that the Year of the Manx Language will inspire the whole community to engage in small but meaningful ways - even just learning about the history of Manx, celebrating and using a few popular words and phrases or being inspired artistically all counts towards helping our language grow and thrive for future generations.’
The Year of the Manx Language will include a wide range of events and activities throughout the year, celebrating the language’s heritage while encouraging its use in everyday life.
Further information about the Year of the Manx Language and related events can be found at www.yearofmanx.im