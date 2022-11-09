Extra bank holiday next year
Wednesday 23rd November 2022 3:13 am
Visit of Prince Charles and Camilla to IOM visiting the NSC at Douglas and House of Manannan Peel and Peel Lifeboat Station. (Johnston Press )
An additional bank holiday will be held in the Isle of Man next year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
It will fall on Monday, May 8, 2023, following the coronation taking place on May 6.
This mirrors the decision made by the UK Government in creating a long weekend to mark the celebrations.
Details of Bank Holidays can be found on the Isle of Man Government website or from the Financial Governance Division of the Treasury.
