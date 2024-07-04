Extra busses are being laid on for people wishing to attend Tynwald Day.
The island will be celebrating Manx National Day on Friday with the focal point being the huge event at St John’s at Tynwald Hill which is the highlight of the political year.
Isle of Man Transport has confirmed there will be extra services laid on to and from St John’s from various parts of the island.
Posting on Facebook, it says: ‘On Tynwald Day the public holiday bus service operates with extra journeys to serve the National Festivities at St Johns.
‘Between Douglas, Lord Street and St John’s a 15 minute service will operate from 9.07am to 11.07am with the normal 30 minute service operating until early evening.
‘Extra buses also operate between St John’s and Peel after midday in addition to the normal 30 minute service.’
Isle of Man Transport also says a Service 8 bus will depart Port St Mary at 9.18am and Port Erin at 9.25am to St John’s and Peel, returning from Peel at 4.35pm and St Johns at 4.43pm. The service will operate via Colby, Castletown, Ballasalla (Abbey Church) and Foxdale.
An additional Service 5a will also depart from Ramsey at 9.40am to serve Peel and St John’s with an hourly return from St John’s and Peel to Ramsey between 3.36pm and 7.36pm. You can find out more about the services by visiting https://www.iombusandrail.im/travel-information/latest-travel-updates/tynwald-day/